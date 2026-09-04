Ohio Turnpike expects close to 700,000 travelers this Labor Day weekend

OHIO — Close to 700,000 drivers are expected to travel the Ohio Turnpike this Labor Day weekend, with the busiest travel period anticipated Friday afternoon.

Ohio Turnpike Spokesperson Brian Newbacher said close to 700,000 people traveled the turnpike Labor Day weekend in 2025, and similar numbers are expected this year. Newbacher said the turnpike always sees an uptick in travel during holiday weekends.

The busiest travel day is expected to be today, Friday, between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. The heaviest return traffic is expected Monday morning through the afternoon.

Drivers are also being asked to be mindful of the 20 permanent work zones currently along the Ohio Turnpike. Crews are working on a $1.5 billion project to replace damaged roads. While crews will not be working this weekend, Newbacher said drivers still need to obey work zone speed limits.

"That's because lanes are going to be more narrow," he said. "In fact, 1 ft, less wide than normally. That gives you a margin of error there between you and the vehicle or semi next to you."

Newbacher said obeying work zone speed limits should not significantly affect travel time. He said drivers who plan ahead and leave early should reach their destinations on time.

The Ohio Turnpike is also hosting a customer appreciation event Friday at the Erie Island Service Plaza. The event will feature food, giveaways, and a rollover crash simulator — a device that shows drivers what happens in a crash. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.