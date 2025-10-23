Ohioans could lose SNAP benefits in November

CUYAHOGA COUNTY — The government shutdown continues, with no sign of either Democrats or Republicans giving in, entering its fourth week and on track to be the longest in U.S. history.

In Ohio, about 1.4 million people depend on SNAP benefits, also known as food stamps.

Those benefits could be cut off next month, impacting thousands in Northeast Ohio.

Diane Howard, 75, receives $63 in SNAP benefits every month. Howard said she depends on that food to take her medicine.

“I need SNAP to live, I feel like not receiving it is a death policy. Because without that food I can’t take my medicine that I need to survive,” said Howard.

In Cuyahoga County alone, about 190,000 people use SNAP benefits; without the program, families, children and seniors would be at risk of going hungry.

“Hunger doesn't always have a face, but it is a monster that never sleeps. It feeds on uncertainty and preys on the most vulnerable, stalking our neighborhoods and waiting for a missed paycheck, a medical emergency or inconvenient government shutdown. It is the difference between stability and collapse, between scarcity and survival. Hunger doesn't control the monster— we the people do. And the decisions made in Washington and Columbus determine whether that monster grows or retreats,” said Cuyahoga County councilwoman Meredith Turner.

Democratic leaders gathered in Cleveland to address the impact, and Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne wants state government to step in.

“The controlling board of Ohio gives the governor authorization to spend monies for emergencies, just like these and last we looked that budget had a surplus of $291 million in the state emergency fund,” said Ronayne.

On Tuesday, Gov. Mike DeWine noted there are restrictions and could present legal issues on how they can use what some call a "rainy day "fund.

If this isn't a rainy day, I don’t know what is,” said Ronayne.

Congresswoman Shontel Brown is concerned that food banks will not be able to replace the support SNAP benefits provide.

“Let's be clear, food banks cannot fill the gap that Republicans in Washington have created. And for every meal that a food bank provides, SNAP provides nine,” said Brown.

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank says they are prepared to provide additional support.

“We have folks ready to answer the phones Monday through Friday. They can help direct people to the nearest food pantry or hot meal program and help them with food assistance to make sure that they have the food that they need right now,” said Greater Cleveland Food Bank Director of Communications, Karen Ponza.

Ohio 7th district Republican representative Max Miller sent the following statement to News 5:

“House Republicans did our job. We passed a clean bill to keep the government open and keep programs like SNAP up and running. This is the first time in American history that any party has chosen to shut down the government over a clean CR. Unfortunately, Democrats continue to double down, inflicting nationwide pain on the American people to cater to radical left-wing activist groups. There are no surprises, controversies, partisan demands, and no grounds for Democrats to oppose this clean, nonpartisan continuing resolution.”



Miller is talking about a measure that passed the US House of Representatives, extending current federal funding until Nov. 21. It didn't pass the Senate, and republicans blame democrats.

However, Democrats claim Republicans have zero interest or capacity to reopen the government, enact a spending agreement that meets the needs of the American people, or address the health care crisis they say Republicans created.

Over the next two weeks, Cuyahoga County leaders will come together and figure out how they can assist families if they do not receive their SNAP benefits in November.

