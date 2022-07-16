Watch Now
One child dead after a fire in Ashtabula on Friday afternoon

Posted at 10:26 PM, Jul 15, 2022
ASHTABULA, Ohio — A child died in a fire on Friday afternoon in Ashtabula, according to the Ashtabula Fire Department.

The blaze took place on Station Avenue, the department said.

News 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

