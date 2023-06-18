One dead, one injured after car crash in Lorain County

The Lorain Police Department Traffic Bureau is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday night, according to authorities.

Authorities said a 23-year-old man driving a Dodge Neon was traveling northbound on Kolbe Road when after passing through an intersection, he failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the right side of the road. The car struck a culvert, overturned, then ended up right-side up in the front yard of a home on Kolbe Road.

The passenger in the Dodge Neon, Trent Neal, 28, had to be extracted from the vehicle and was life-flighted to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland, where he died from his injuries. The driver of the vehicle was transported to University Hospital Elyria Medical Center with serious injuries, authorities said.

According to authorities, reckless driving and excessive speed appear to be factors in the crash. Alcohol and/or drugs are suspected factors at this time.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Lorain Police Department Traffic Bureau at 440-204-2115.

