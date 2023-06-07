One teen shot, another run over by a car after 'volley' of gunshots rang out at a party

Two teens were transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center after one was shot and the other was struck by a car during a gathering in the old Erie Island school parking lot, said Akron police.

Officers responded to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center early Monday morning after a 17-year-old male was dropped off with a gunshot wound. His injuries are non-life-threatening.

An 18-year-old male was also transported to the same hospital after being run over by a car. His injuries are significant and he remains hospitalized.

After an initial investigation, Akron police determined that both teens were injured when a "volley" of gunshots erupted at a gathering in the old Erie Island school parking lot at Cordova Avenue and Peckham Street in Akron.

The 17-year-old was shot by an unknown suspect.

Police believe it's possible that the teen was run over inadvertently. The driver of the vehicle who struck the teen fled the scene.

A rifle and numerous caliber shell casings were collected at the scene as evidence.

The incident remains under investigation.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 11

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.