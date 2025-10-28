Orange Village Police deputy chief placed on leave following OVI charge

The Orange Village Police deputy chief was placed on administrative leave after he was charged with OVI earlier this month, according to the police department.

On Oct. 11, Patrick O'Callahan was charged with OVI, speeding, and not driving on the right side of the road, according to Parma Municipal Court records.

O'Callahan pleaded not guilty.

The Orange Village Police Department said it placed O'Callahan on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal investigation, and it will also conduct an internal investigation.

"The Orange Village Police Department takes all such matters very seriously and is committed to conducting a thorough internal investigation into the incident," the department said in a statement.

No further information is available at this time.