OSHP inspects buses ahead of new school year

OHIO — Preparations are underway for a new school year. Right now, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is inspecting each school bus to make sure it's ready to hit the road.

According to OSHP, more than 243,000 bus inspections have taken place since 2020 statewide. Current Ohio requirements mandates school buses must be inspected twice a year. One inspection happens before the school year, and the second takes place at a random point during the year.

The inspection is thorough and covers dozens of components on each bus. Critical safety systems, like the brakes and steering, are checked along with the bus's warning lights and stop arms. Troopers also check the tires for proper inflation along with the bus's battery box. Each seat on the bus is also checked.

The inspection takes about 30 minutes to complete. State Highway Patrol said buses that pass inspection receive an inspection decal. Buses with an out-of-service violation will not receive decals until repairs are made.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said safety violations found during spot inspections can result in the suspension of student transportation until the problems are fixed. School bus drivers are required to do a daily, pre-trip inspection to spot those problems before inspection.