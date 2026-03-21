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OSHP trooper swoops in to save injured owl

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Ohio State Highway Patrol
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Law enforcement is always ready to help, whether you have two legs, four legs or even wings.

That sentiment was true on March 9 when Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Beck swooped in to save an injured owl.

The owl was found along U.S. 30 near U.S. 42, and Trooper Beck of the Mansfield Post safely transported it to the Ohio Bird Sanctuary in Richland County.

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"A perfect reminder that troopers never know what the day will bring, but they’re ready for anything," OSHP said in a Facebook post.

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