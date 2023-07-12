Over 450 people in Columbiana County evacuated due to natural gas release from a well

Tuesday morning, a contractor struck a well on the Tarka Pad on Fairfield School Road near Columbiana, causing natural gas to be released, according to a release from Governor Mike DeWine.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Oil and Gas Resources Management responded to the location of the incident and is coordinating with local first responders, the operator of the well (Hilcorp Energy Company), Ohio EPA, and oil and gas emergency contractors to mitigate the situation, according to officials.

Officials created a one-mile evacuation zone shortly after the incident occurred and more than 450 people have been safely evacuated.

No injuries have been reported.

Monitoring will continue until the operator regains control of the well.

Officials say unless you are ordered to evacuate, stay in your home with the doors and windows closed. If you can close the fresh air intake of your air conditioning system, do so.

If you are experiencing unusual shortness of breath, dizziness, or clumsiness that you believe may be related to this release contact a health care provider.

Hilcorp Energy Company established a claims hotline for anyone impacted by the evacuation at 877-872-1288.

