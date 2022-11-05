Watch Now
Over 5,000 without power in the Euclid, Chardon Area. The cause is being determined.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Associated Press
Posted at 1:00 PM, Nov 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-05 13:00:43-04

EUCLID, Ohio — According to First Energy's website, approximately 5,166 residents in the Euclid and Chardon areas are without power.

The cause of the outage has not yet been confirmed by First Energy.

The company is hopeful that power will be restored by 2:30 p.m.

