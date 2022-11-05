Over 5,000 without power in the Euclid, Chardon Area. The cause is being determined.

EUCLID, Ohio — According to First Energy's website, approximately 5,166 residents in the Euclid and Chardon areas are without power.

The cause of the outage has not yet been confirmed by First Energy.

The company is hopeful that power will be restored by 2:30 p.m.

