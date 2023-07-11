Owner of Barley House offering $50K reward for information on mass shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Just a day after gunfire left 9 in the hospital, businesses in downtown Cleveland are putting money forward to help catch the suspect responsible.

Residents are frightened after a tragic overnight shooting that happened on W. 6th Street around 2:30 Sunday morning left 9 people hospitalized.

“Of course, I was fearful for the people, especially when I saw them running,” said a resident that lived in the area.

Workers at businesses like Agave and Rye are still in disbelief.

“I was shocked, but at the same time, it's very unfortunate.” Said Jadan Lawrence, the leader of service and hospitality at Agave and Rye.

For the restaurant on the corner of W. St. Clair Avenue and W. 6th Street, the business has been running as usual, but they fear that Sunday's events could deter customers on the weekends.

“No one's going to come out because of what happened right down the street. They think you know if that happened there, then it can happen here,” said Lawrence.

For the Barley House and Lost, a lounge and nightclub, the owner, Bobby George, is taking the initiative to catch the suspect by offering a $50,000 reward for anyone with information.

“There’s a saying that says if you show me the incentive, then I’ll show you the outcome,” said George.

The incident happened after all the bars were closed, in the same area as George's two locations.

“It’s not about my business. It’s about my people. I don’t care about the money. I care that something could have happened to the people that I love most in this world, “said George.

George and Lawrence both have security and police on sight during the weekends. They don’t believe it’s an enforcement issue but, instead, a community problem that needs to be solved.

“The problem is we have a terrible crime rate; we are shrinking in populations, and our economy is not busting. Those are a disaster. Those three alone will increase violence because people don’t feel hope. When people don’t have opportunity, they don’t feel hope,” said George.

“It really comes down to just the people themselves versus the violence that’s just taught. It's a lot of stuff that we got to figure out,” said Lawrence.

Crime stoppers originally offered $5,000. Now, $50,000 is being added to that. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

RELATED: 9 shot after gunman opens fire toward group of people in the Warehouse District overnight, police say

Watch more on the shooting here:

9 shot after gunman opens fire on group of people in Cleveland

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.