Pablo the K9 partner and protector needs help in New Philadelphia as he fights serious condition

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — The relationship between Pablo, a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois, and his handler, New Philadelphia Officer Tristen Lambert, is special.

"It's like no other. When they say, a dog is man's best friend, that is very true," Lambert said.

New Philadelphia Police Department Pablo a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois.

Pablo joined New Philly PD in 2023 and is dual purpose K9, trained in apprehension as well as tracking drugs and potential evidence.

"He has helped on burglaries, building searches and apprehensions if we've got somebody that's running from us that we need to apprehend," said Chief Tessa Pohovey.

However, in recent months, Pablo has been struggling with his breathing.

"His breathing changes. It's almost sounds like he's gasping for air and he can't catch is breath," Lambert said.

Pablo was diagnosed with laryngeal paralysis, a serious and life-threatening condition that makes it hard to breathe. He will undergo surgery on Thursday and will have to retire after only two years on the force.

"This will affect him for the rest of his life," Lambert said. "It's very uncommon for it to happen this young. This is seen more in older dogs that are at least 10 years old."

Pohovey said Pablo is fearless and devoted, and the police department has been hit hard by his sudden struggles.

"They're one of us. They're on calls with us. They're out there helping us and they're a huge asset and they become part of the family," she said.

The department's K9 program, which includes one other dog, has historically been paid for through community donations.

In a letter to the community, Lambert asked for help, explaining that Pablo needs life-saving surgery. The surgery will cost around $6,000.

"We are asking our community to stand behind Pablo the way he has always stood behind you," Lambert wrote.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to offset the cost of the surgery.

In addition, the department wants to buy a new dog to replace Pablo on the force, but that will be expensive.

"Replacement and training could be upwards of $15,000 to $20,000," Pohovey said.

Lambert is grateful to everyone who is supporting his best friend. He feels it's important to give back to the K9 who has given so much to the community.

"It really means a lot," he said. "I spend more time with him than I do any other person on the planet and he's always there."