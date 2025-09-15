Palmer's Minerva Bowl still rolling 50 years later

MINERVA, Ohio — A Stark County bowling alley is celebrating a milestone this year. Palmer's Minerva Bowl has been around for 77 years. For the last 50 of them, the business has been run by William and Beverlee Palmer.

When asked what 50 years means to her, Beverlee Palmer said, "A lot of hard work and a lot of wonderful memories. When they come in that front door, we know them by their first name."

For customers like 77-year-old Mary Ann Dowell, who is part of the Monday women's bowling league, the place is right up her alley and close to her heart.

"My mother is the reason why I'm bowling today. She bowled. She was one of the first bowlers here when they took over," Dowell said. "Every time I get up there to bowl, I think of my mom. She's on my shoulder."

Another league member, Shirley Crawford, 82, loves to come to the bowling alley so much, she watches YouTube videos each Monday morning to get better. She said it's working.

"Yes, it's helping. I like it. I really do," Crawford said.

It first opened as Minerva Bowl in 1948. The Palmer name was added when William and Beverlee took ownership in 1975.

"We bought it from the former mayor of Minerva," Beverlee said.

The couple didn't fully know what they were getting into back then.

"We never bowled. We had no idea what a bowling alley was," she explained.

With the business still rolling after five decades, the couple said they strive to treat customers as family, and they value all of the memories over the years.

"Just so many memories, you couldn't put it all in one conversation. Every single person, you got a different memory with," William said.

William said that "the commute" is one of his favorite aspects of ownership because the bowling alley is connected to their home on East Lincolnway.

"There are a lot of advantages of being at home. If you rip your shirt, you can go over and grab another one," he said with a laugh.

Their son, Brad Palmer, who has scored three perfect 300 bowling scores in his lifetime, also works at the bowling alley and wouldn't have it any other way.

"I see a lot of people who have lost their parents, or wish they had spent more time with their parents. If they're ever gone, I won't at least have that feeling that I didn't take the time to spend with them," Brad said.

For the bowlers, each frame is about making more memories with the owners and their friends.

"It's just wonderful group of ladies. We're all ages. We all enjoy each other," Dowell said.

The customers hope that many more people will have the chance to enjoy Palmer's Minerva Bowl for another 50 years.

"There's not too many places like this place because it's wonderful," Crawford said.