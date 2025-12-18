Parents in Lorain could face penalties, including jail time, under the city's new curfew guidelines

LORAIN, Ohio — Lorain is cracking down on juvenile crime and violence by revising its curfew. City council passed an ordinance that holds not only young offenders but also their parents accountable in repeat cases.

"We've been trying to address youth crime in our community, and we wanted a little bit more parent responsibility in making sure they helped enforce the curfew," said Mayor Jack Bradley.

Under the new ordinance, the city's curfew for anyone under 18 will now be from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m., seven days a week. That's a rollback from the city's previous curfew, which ran from 12:30 a.m. to 6 a.m., didn't apply to all days, and wasn't effective, according to City Councilman Angel Arroyo.

"We were starting to look over just some of the different violent crimes that were happening, shootings, some of the times when some of these issues were going on and we realized there really was not a lot to that curfew," Arroyo said.

If a child violates the curfew, it's a minor misdemeanor with a possible fine of up to $150 for the first two offenses. Parents, though, take note that if your child is cited three or more times, you may be charged with a fourth-degree misdemeanor, which could carry a penalty of up to 30 days in jail and a fine of up to $250.

"We're basically trying to remind parents that there is a curfew in the city of Lorain and that it could subject them to more than just the fine if it continues throughout the year," said Bradley.

Arroyo said the hope is to make parents more accountable for their children.

"Previously to what was just passed Monday was they could catch you 25 times and give you 25 tickets and it's nothing," he said. "After three times in one year, if you're a parent and your child gets caught, now the parent's going to be held with the charge of a misdemeanor for it. So now it's just not 'Oh my child is out of control.' No, it's given the parents back the authority to be able to try to take control of their children again."

The measure also clarifies exceptions to the rule for instances when those under 18 are out at work, for school activities, or coming home from a movie, play, or sporting event.

"It actually expanded the exceptions to the curfew, so it actually improved the curfew law," said Bradley.

Another change concerns those under 18 who are out past curfew with an adult over 21; authorization from the juvenile's parent or guardian must be in writing.

"And not later on the parent saying, 'Yes, I did give permission,'" Bradley said about parents looking to avoid a curfew violation after the fact. "We wanted to have that in writing."