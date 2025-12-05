Parking cameras coming to Downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The City of Cleveland will install parking cameras throughout the city in the new year.

The cameras will be placed on streetlights and can detect where and for how long cars are parked. The city will also be allowed to draw zones where you can and cannot park.

The cameras will also be able to designate zones for ride-share pick-ups. The data collected could also lead to the addition of more safety measures, like unloading zones and bike lanes.

It is a welcome addition to Euclid Avenue for resident Daniel Hoffman, who knows the struggle of parking along the busy street well.

"There is a lot of abuse of parking spots in areas because people park and stay there for an hour, half hour, illegally park, and then they double park," he said.

According to Hoffman, it's not just those who overstay their welcome that are causing problems.

"In the two most right lanes, people just stop and unload. They go to the hotel, unpack their bags, and stay there for 10 minutes. If you're driving down East 9th in particular, you've got to be in the left two lanes," he said.

What Hoffman is seeing is just one of several reasons why the City of Cleveland will install the cameras in the new year.

"This would help us create a smarter system in terms of managing behavior and activity," Matt Moss, the senior strategist for Thriving Communities with Mayor Justin Bibb's Office, said. "Ultimately, it would create a better, safer experience for everybody."

Cameras will be placed along Euclid Avenue, Prospect Avenue, Huron Road, and in the Flats.

The city said the cameras are about safety and much more. Catching violators will lead to the turnover of more parking spots, which should help local businesses.

The use of the Park Mobile app will also be encouraged with these changes. The app data will allow the city to see where people are visiting from and where the hot spots are. Information that the city can use in the future.

"We want to see active, vibrant streets that are engaging and safe for folks," Lucas Reeve, senior advisor to Mayor Bibb, said. "We want to see storefronts filled with new businesses. So, we recognize that parking and how we deal with it are an important first step to get there."

In addition to the cameras, Cleveland parking rates will be changing in the new year. Rates will now start at $1.50 per hour. Paid parking will also be enforced during nights and on weekends.