Parma flamingo stolen... again

The Parma Police Department said one of the iconic flamingo statues on Broadview was stolen on Friday. Police said the case is under investigation.

The stolen statue is one of two in the city of Parma.

One statue was installed at the intersection of Broadview Road and Snow Road, in addition to the one in Anthony Zilenski Park, earlier this year.

The flamingo statue at the Anthony Zilenski Park has a replacement after being vandalized over a year ago.

