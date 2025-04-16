Parma gets 2 new flamingo statues

The pride of Parma is back and better than ever.

On Tuesday, the city installed two new flamingo statues almost a year after the old one was vandalized.

The first one is located at the old one's location, at Anthony Zilenski Park, and the other one is standing at Broadview and Rockside roads.

This was made possible by Parma resident Dennis Vasco, who spent $2,000 to cover the cost.

"This is going to be for my granddaughter, I'm dedicating it to her. She has non-verbal autism, and its for her, its Ava's flamingo. and for everybody else just like her," Vasco said.

Last year, three men were found guilty of damaging the flamingo. They were sentenced to 180 days in jail and 500 hours of community service.

Two hundred and fifty of those hours were to be served with a breast cancer nonprofit because the original flamingo was installed in honor of those who lost their lives to the illness.

