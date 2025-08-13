Part of State Route 303 in Brunswick closed due to water main break

If you live in Brunswick and take State Route 303 westbound, consider allowing extra time for your travel on Wednesday.

Tuesday evening, Brunswick Police posted to Facebook, saying SR 303 westbound between S. Carpenter and N. Carpenter roads will be closed until further notice because of a water main break.

Those who travel in the area are asked to find an alternate route or plan on adding an extra 30 minutes to their drive. Police are also asking motorists to avoid the area altogether if they can.

Cleveland Water has made repairs to the damaged water main and is in the process of restoring water to nearby businesses, police said. However, crews will return on Wednesday to fill the holes caused by the break, and then they will need to replace the asphalt pavement.

According to police, if all goes well with the repairs, SR 303 is expected to reopen by late Wednesday evening.