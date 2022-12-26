Person of interest transported to hospital after being shot by officer in Barberton

BARBERTON, Ohio — At around 9:05 a.m. Monday morning, a person of interest was shot by a Barberton police officer near the 500 block of W. Hopocan Avenue, according to police.

The shooting happened in the snowy parking lot owned by a nearby church according to News 5 reporters on the scene.

According to police, no officers were injured. The person of interest was transported to a nearby hospital.

News 5 will update this story as the Barberton police releases more information on the incident.

