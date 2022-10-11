Person pulled from Lake Erie by Metroparks police after truck drives into water

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Metroparks have confirmed that one person was pulled from the lake at East 72nd Street after a vehicle went in the water.

The spot at East 72nd Street is near where the Gordon Park Fishing Area is located.

According to authorities, a pickup truck went down the causeway and into the water. Cleveland Metroparks police arrived on scene and two officers, a lieutenant and a captain, dived into the water and rescued the occupant from the truck.

The person was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The matter remains under investigation.

