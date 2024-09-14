Watch Now
2 Akron police officers allegedly involved in fatal shooting of Michael Jones had clean records

Akron Police Department
Michael Donnell Jones
The City of Akron released the personnel files of the two officers who were placed on administrative leave after allegedly fatally shooting Michael Jones, 54, last month, according to an article from the Akron Beacon Journal.

Both officers had clean records with positive reviews prior to their administrative leave, the article said.

On the morning of Aug. 17, an officer approached Jones, who was inside a U-Haul truck in the parking lot of the Duke and Duchess gas station on East Avenue. The vehicle had been reported stolen.

Body camera video that was later released showed the officer asking Jones multiple times to get out of the vehicle, to which Jones responded by saying, "What's going on?" and "What for?"

A second officer approached the U-Haul, and both tried to enter the vehicle on the driver's side partially. There was a brief struggle inside the truck, and gas station surveillance video showed the vehicle moving forward with the officers still partially inside.

According to Akron police, two shots were fired, and Jones was struck. He was then removed from the vehicle and placed in handcuffs.

First aid was administered, but Jones died on the scene.

The 26-year-old officer who shot Jones joined the department over two years ago, according to the Akron Beacon Journal. He was previously in the U.S. Army National Guard and served in Iraq.

The article said his reviews comprised "meets expectations" and "satisfactory" ratings.

The second officer, a 29-year-old man, was hired in 2021 after he was previously a mechanic and a mentor to rural students, according to the Akron Beacon Journal. His reviews were similar to the 26-year-old's.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting, and the Akron Police Department's internal investigation is ongoing.

