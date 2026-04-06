Petition calls for end of speed cameras in Gates Mills and Hunting Valley

GATES MILLS, Ohio — A new petition with nearly 500 signatures is calling for the removal of traffic speed cameras in Gates Mills and Hunting Valley, arguing the devices are focused more on generating revenue than public safety.

Geauga County resident Mark Sundahl, who started the petition, said drivers in the area have no choice but to pass through the enforcement zones.

"I’ve always marveled at the beauty of these two communities, but now I have a sour taste in my mouth," Sundahl said. "It’s simply un-neighborly, and we’re not going to allow it to continue."

Sundahl told News 5 he has learned many of his family and friends have received tickets.

Gates Mills Police Chief Gregg Minichello said the cameras have been in place along Route 322, also known as Mayfield Road, since 2022.

About 10 years ago, he recalled how one of his officers was hit by a car along that stretch, which prompted two years of rehab before that officer could return to the roads.

The road sees about 15,000 drivers each day, and Minichello said the cameras are positioned in spots where officers cannot safely conduct traffic stops.

"You can be driving east or westbound and going 100 miles per hour, and if an officer wants to stop you, they can’t do it — They can wave to you," Minichello said.

Additionally, Minichello told News 5 the cameras have caught drivers going 87+ mph in the past couple of days, and 107+ mph in the last couple of weeks.

The posted speed limit is 45 mph.

Last year, the village council increased the fine for those traveling 10-19 mph over the speed limit — from $135 to $155 — 20-29 mph over the speed limit will still trigger a $200 fine, and traveling 30+ mph will still cause a $300 fine.

Hunting Valley Police So where are the cameras located in Hunting Valley? The Police Department has this map posted online.

Also, last year, Hunting Valley installed cameras in six different locations, with several facing both directions. Hunting Valley Police Chief Michael Cannon echoed similar safety concerns for his officers.

"When we try to get turned around and try to pull someone over, we’re more of a hazard trying to do that," Cannon said. "It’s more dangerous for us, so we figured we would give this a shot."

Last year, Gates Mills Police Chief told News 5 netted about $600,000 from the cameras, while Hunting Valley netted about $500,000 in their first five months of operation.

Cannon with Hunting Valley told News 5 he expects that ticketing rate to go down in the coming months as drivers become more aware of the cameras.

The Gates Mills police chief pointed to zero fatal crashes along the stretch in the last three years as proof that the cameras are working.

Sundahl told News 5 he plans to bring his petition to both village councils in the near future.