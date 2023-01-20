Plane intended to land at Cuyahoga County Airport crashes in New York

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — A plane crashed after the pilot reported engine issues on Thursday night a mile outside of the Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York, according a press release from the FAA.

Preliminary information indicates the pilot of a single-engine Beechcraft A36 reported engine trouble about a mile (1.6 km) from the Westchester County Airport around 6:15 p.m., Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson Elizabeth Isham Cory said. The airport is near White Plains, about 39 miles (63 km) north of JFK.

The plane was traveling from John F. Kennedy International Airport to Cuyahoga County Airport in Richmond Heights.

According to the Westchester County Police, at least two people were on board the six-passenger aircraft.

Westchester police spokesperson Kieran O’Leary said the pilot had radioed air traffic controllers that the plane was approaching the White Plains airport, but then went silent.

“There’s a search under way to determine what happened with that aircraft,” he said later Thursday.

Emergency responders including Westchester police and firefighters were combing through nearby woods and a reservoir, O'Leary said.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are to investigate the incident.

This story is developing and will be updated and information becomes available and confirmed.

