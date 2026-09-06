Police: 11-year-old boy killed after pickup truck strikes Wooster residence

WOOSTER — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred late Friday night on State Route 302, also known as Madison Avenue, in Wayne County.

Troopers from the Wooster Highway Patrol Post responded to a report of a serious-injury crash involving entrapment at approximately 11:50 p.m. on Friday, September 4.

According to the preliminary investigation, a white 2007 Ford F-250 was traveling northwest on State Route 302 when it left the eastern edge of the roadway and struck a residence.

The 18-year-old driver, had minor injuries and was transported to Wooster Community Hospital for treatment.

An 11-year-old Wooster boy, Emmet Sauers, was inside the home when the crash occurred. Sauers was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

