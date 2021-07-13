Police: Elyria man arrested, charged with murder of Lorain man on July 2

LORAIN, Ohio — A 22-year-old Elyria man has been arrested and charged with murder for the July 2 shooting death of a Lorain man, according to a news release from the Lorain Police Department.

Sebastian Fleckenstein, 22, was apprehended in Lorain Tuesday by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and Lorain Police Department. Detective Jeremy Gray from the Lorain Police Department located the suspected murder weapon, a handgun, several days ago, the release said.

Fleckenstein is charged with the murder of Heriberto Laboy-Sanchez, 29, of Lorain.

On the night of July 2, officers responded to the 2300 block of Apple Avenue for a report of an unresponsive man. Once on-site, officers found Laboy-Sanchez in the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fleckenstein has been transported to the Lorain County Jail, the press release said. The case will be presented to the Lorain County Prosecutor, and additional charges may be applied.

