Police investigating after several cars struck by bullets in Summit County

Cuyahoga Falls Police are investigating after several vehicles were damaged due to gunfire Friday night.

Around 10:25 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Howe Avenue for a report of a shooting, police said. Upon arrival, they secured the scene and noticed several vehicles in the area had been struck by bullets.

There were no reported injuries, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department at 330-971-8334.