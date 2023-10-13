Police looking for man who rented vehicle possibly connected to shooting death of Bedford Heights brothers

The Bedford Heights Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who rented a vehicle they believe could be connected to the shooting deaths of Joshua and Dominic Cunningham.

The vehicle police are looking for is a 2023 silver Jeep Wrangler Rubicon with a New York license plate number KBR 5620. Bedford Heights Police say a man named Shawntell Ellis rented the vehicle on Oct. 6 for one day, and it has not been returned. They have attempted to contact him multiple times. Police are not calling him a suspect.

The two brothers, Joshua, 21, and Dominic, 22, were shot and killed in a parking lot outside A Touch of Italy early Saturday morning, police said.

RELATED



Anyone with information about the vehicle or the man who rented it is asked to call the Bedford Heights Police Department at 440-439-1234.