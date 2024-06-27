Police release photos of 3 of the 16 suspects possibly connected to Edgewater Park shooting

Police and the prosecutor are asking for the public's help in locating approximately 16 individuals allegedly involved in a shooting that injured one person at Edgewater Park last weekend. Photos of three of the suspects were shared with the public this afternoon.

"There were approximately 16 individuals who brandished weapons and several of them also discharged their firearms," Cleveland Metroparks Police and the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor said in a joint statement.

On Saturday night, a group of people carrying guns at Edgewater fired shots and injured an 18-year-old man, police said.

The 18-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, police said.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested at the scene and has been charged with felonious assault, discharging a firearm in a prohibited place, carrying a concealed weapon, having weapons under disability and receiving stolen property, police said.

The others allegedly involved are still at large, police said.

“We are working to identify the suspects involved in this incident and utilizing all law enforcement resources available,” Cleveland Metroparks Police Chief Kelly Stillman said in a statement. “This type of criminal behavior will not be tolerated anywhere within Cleveland Metroparks and we are working in close coordination with our law enforcement partners to identify and prosecute all suspects to the full extent of the law.”

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the individuals involved, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

Concert canceled

On Thursday afternoon, Cleveland Metroparks announced that its Summer Concert event at Edgewater tonight has been canceled.

Metroparks said it canceled "out of an abundance of caution." Its statement included a plea from Metroparks Police and the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office to the public in identifying suspects involved in the June 22 shooting.