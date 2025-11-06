Police say man attacked 3-year-old at store in Seven Hills

SEVEN HILLS, Ohio — A Broadview Heights man is facing an assault charge after police say he attacked a 3-year-old boy inside a Meijer store in Seven Hills on Wednesday morning.

According to Seven Hills police, the 37-year-old suspect allegedly ran up behind the child around 10:30 a.m. and smashed the boy's face into the spikes of a shopping cart.

Witnesses told officers he struck the boy's face at least three times before the child's mother and aunt grabbed their children and tried to escape through the store. They told police they were afraid for their lives.

Police said the child sustained scratches on his neck and behind his right ear, along with a bleeding cut on his nose.

An off-duty police officer drew his concealed weapon and ordered the man to the ground. Police said the man did not comply and instead threw merchandise around the store before being restrained.

Officers took the man into custody without further incident.

The man's social worker told officers that he is nonverbal and autistic. Police cited him for assault. He was released on a $375 bond and is scheduled to appear in Parma Municipal Court on Nov. 19.

In a statement, Meijer said it was aware of the incident at its Seven Hills location and is cooperating with the Seven Hills Police Department as they investigate.

Seven Hills Mayor Anthony D. Biasiotta issued a statement.

"Yesterday late morning there was an incident at Meijer in Seven Hills," Biasiotta said. "Seven Hills police arrested one person for assault. The investigation is ongoing. Once the investigation is completed the matter will be handed over to the prosecutor. At that time, additional charges may or may not be brought forward.Since the investigation is ongoing there will be no further comment at this time."

The incident has prompted concern among residents and shoppers in the area.

Authorities have not reported any additional injuries.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the case and are reviewing store surveillance footage as part of the evidence.