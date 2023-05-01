Police see rise in armed robbery Facebook Marketplace meet-ups

CLEVELAND — Robbers are luring victims through Facebook Marketplace meet-ups. It’s happened four times in the Cleveland area in April, one of those robberies even resulted in a shooting.

The person on the other side of the computer screen isn’t always who you think.

“Hi, I did a Facebook Marketplace meet-up, and the dude pulled a gun on me and took all my money,” said a 911 caller.

According to police records, twice on April 2 and once on April 3, three victims went to purchase cell phones and gaming systems at a vacant home on Mohawk Avenue in Cleveland. Police said one of the suspects, who has since been arrested, would walk out from behind this vacant home and approach the victim's cars with a gun. One of the suspects stole a total of $550 from the victims.

A neighbor, Jonathan Thomas, had no clue these robberies happened right in front of his home.

“A little surprised because the neighbors are kind of in communication with each other for the most part,” said Thomas.

In a separate instance April 20, a victim met up with someone from the Facebook marketplace to purchase a silver Honda Civic. The meet-up spot was on Hampden Avenue in the back parking lot of Glenville Early Learning Center.

“I was trying to purchase a vehicle, and the guy kept saying he was going to find the title and these other people pulled up, and the guy ran out with guys.” said another 911 caller.

In the police report, the victim said he had a suspicious feeling when the seller said he was running late to get gas. Then a gray Jeep pulled up with three men inside all dressed in black. The victim pulled out his gun.

“They shot at me, so I shot back at them and broke their window,” added the caller.

Facebook's parent company 'Meta' said there are ways to protect yourself. Keep communication within Facebook messenger, meet at designated "safe transaction zones" which are typically local police stations, and avoid pressure to make a quick sale; it could be an attempt to get you to forget safe practices.

Cleveland police have arrested a 19-year-old who they say is connected to a total of six robberies, two of which happened on Mohawk Avenue. Two men, one 21-year-old and a 24-year-old, were arrested in connection to the Hampden Avenue shooting.

“I would like to see more of a police presence, but I know the 5th District is stretched thin already,” said Thomas.

So far this year in Cleveland, there have been 407 robberies, 193 of which involved a firearm. This is a 6.8% increase from this time last year.

