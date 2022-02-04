Police use helicopter, thermal imaging to find missing 65-year-old woman lost out in the cold

SAGAMORE HILLS, Ohio — A 65-year-old woman who went missing earlier this week was found safe following a search and rescue mission by the Summit County Sheriff's Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It happened Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. The sheriff's office said the resident, who has dementia and is nonverbal, wandered away from her property wearing just a coat and pajamas.

Her spouse called the Sagamore Hills Police Department but they were unable to locate her during a search that afternoon.

At around 5:30 p.m. the sheriff's office learned of the missing woman and "quickly rounded up a team of deputies" and detectives to help look for her.

"With temperatures that evening forecasted to dip into the teens, the missing woman was facing the risk of severe frostbite, hypothermia, or even death. Realizing this, we reached out to the Ohio State Highway Patrol to assist in the search by sending their helicopter from Columbus," the sheriff's office said.

The chopper used its thermal imaging camera and the woman was found shortly before 9 p.m. Troopers helped guide deputies on the ground to her position.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for observation and is doing well.

"We would like to thank all of our deputies who aided in this search and rescue, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol for their cooperation and swift response," the sheriff's office said.

RELATED: Streetsboro Fire Department uses thermal camera to fight fire at The Happy Moose

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.