Sagamore Hills police search for missing 65-year-old woman with dementia

SAGAMORE HILLS, Ohio — Sagamore Hills police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 65-year-old woman.

Police said Carol Griffin left her house on Houghton Road and never returned.

They are asking the public to check their porches, garages, yard and unlocked vehicles for Griffin.

She has dark brown hair and has dementia.

Griffin was last seen wearing a purple coat, pajama pants and possibly a gold hat.

Sightings have placed her at the Northfield Village Goodwill store as well as other local establishments, police said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call police at 330-468-0900.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.