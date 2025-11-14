Portage Co. deputy sues sheriff's office over alleged retaliation and $47K in unpaid OT

RAVENNA, Ohio — A Portage County deputy has filed a federal lawsuit against the sheriff's office, alleging he was retaliated against after complaining about more than $47,000 in unpaid overtime wages.

Deputy Eric Centa filed the lawsuit in federal court in September, claiming the Portage County Sheriff's Office violated federal labor laws by refusing to pay overtime and then retaliating against him for his complaints.

According to court documents, Centa has worked as a plainclothes investigative deputy and was assigned to work with a federal law enforcement agency, with an agreement requiring the sheriff's office to pay overtime wages.

Centa claims that when the federal agency's reimbursement cap was exceeded, Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski directed a subordinate to inform him in writing that the sheriff's office would not compensate him for any further overtime.

The lawsuit alleges that once Centa began complaining about unpaid overtime, Centa was removed from his assigned office and had all personal property gathered over seven years of employment taken away, even though he had active case files in a locked cabinet.

The lawsuit alleges Centa was removed from text and email chains used to notify deputies about employment matters and officer safety, had his weapon and drone confiscated, was excluded from firearms training despite being a certified firearms trainer, and was not notified of required court dates.

The lawsuit adds that on two occasions, he arrived at his desk to find "imitation pieces of excrement" and a flag above his desk with the message '**** AROUND AND FIND OUT' on the flag.

Centa is seeking unpaid wages, liquidated damages, attorney fees, and injunctive relief to prevent further retaliation. The lawsuit also includes claims under Ohio wage laws.

News 5 reached out to both Centa and his attorney for comment but received no response.

The sheriff's office declined to comment, citing the ongoing litigation.

The parties are scheduled for a court meeting on Dec. 2.