Portage County deputy indicted on rape charges terminated by sheriff's office, officials say

The Portage County Sheriff’s deputy who was indicted on rape charges in March was terminated on Sunday, April 2, according to the sheriff’s office.

Wilson Kuzyk is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Lyndhurst on Oct. 19, 2022. He had been on unpaid administrative leave since Nov. 6, 2022, when the sheriff’s office learned about the allegations.

The indictment filed on March 16 alleges that Kuzyk engaged in sexual conduct with a woman by purposely compelling her to submit by force or threat of force.

On Wednesday, Kuzyk appeared in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas and pleaded not guilty to the charges. His bond was set at $20,000.

