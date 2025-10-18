Pressure to Perform: How sports stress impacts teen mental health

CLEVELAND — The National Institute of Mental Health reports that about 20% of teenagers experience a mental health disorder each year. For young athletes, the added pressure to perform on the field can intensify those struggles.

As competition increases, so does the stress. The growing focus on name, image, and likeness (NIL) opportunities adds another layer of pressure for teens striving to stand out—not only in their sport but also on social media.

With Fall sports now in full swing, many high school and college athletes feel the weight of expectations from coaches, families, friends, and online followers. According to sports and health psychologists, that kind of stress can contribute to burnout and a higher risk of injury.

But experts say helping your teen doesn’t have to be complicated.

“Trust that what you’re seeing and noticing is worth investigating,” said Matthew Sacco, a health and sport performance psychologist at Cleveland Clinic. “Ask every time—even if it annoys your kids. Just be open-ended: How are you doing? What’s going on?”

Sacco adds that if a young athlete seems reluctant to open up, parents can encourage them to speak with a doctor, school counselor, or athletic trainer—someone they already trust within their support system.

As the season continues, experts remind parents and coaches that mental health matters just as much as physical health—and that creating space for honest conversations can make all the difference.