Proposals to eliminate 17 Akron Public Schools jobs fail during Board of Education meeting

AKRON, Ohio — Three separate proposals to cut a total of 17 positions at Akron Public Schools didn’t get enough votes during Monday’s regular Board of Education meeting.

"The majority of the board has indicated that they have not received the information that they need in order to make a decision,” said Akron Public Schools Board of Education President Barbara Sykes.

Now, Sykes said members must quickly come together, or else she said the district could face academic warning if a decision is not reached sometime in June.

"From academic warning, we would go to academic emergency, and finally the state would take over the school district,” said Sykes.

Despite the risk of academic warning, Vice President Dr. Rene Molenaur said she voted against the proposed budget cuts because she said she has not received enough information to connect the data, options considered and resulting recommendation.

"I’m not suggesting that no work has been done. Our district has worked hard and is continuing to work hard to communicate what we need to do. We all saw the presentation that was given in this room; however, I have not received a report,” said Molenaur.

Even board member Karmaya Kelly said she needs more information.

"I think we all are aware that this is something that has to be done. I just can’t at this moment say that I feel confident making a decision,” said Kelly.

Back in February, News 5 told you about the district’s proposed plans to make $11 million worth of staffing cuts, operational changes and program reductions due to ongoing financial challenges.

Akron taxpayers call for transparency as district faces $11M in budget cuts

RELATED: Akron taxpayers call for transparency as district faces $11M in budget cuts

"The financial pressures we face are a direct result of decisions made in Columbus,” said Superintendent Mary Outley.

Since that time, the district’s Human Resources Department told those employees their contracts are expected to end this year on June 30, pending the board’s approval.

But all three proposals failed five to two, with Sykes and board member Phil Montgomery voting “yes” each time to eliminate one art therapist, six administrative positions and 10 non-teaching positions.

Specifically, those 10 roles would include six Career and Technical Education (CTE) professionals and four Learning Resource Center (LRC) technicians.

"We’ll go back to the drawing board. We’ll listen to what they have to say. I would just say that the Superintendent and staff, I believe, have been very responsive,” said Sykes.

As this discussion continues, Summit County Schools, including Akron Public Schools, will host a separate conversation for the community next Tuesday, April 21, to talk about how all of these cuts are impacting districts across the county and what can be done to save public education.

The public is invited to come to Firestone CLC, which is located at 470 Castle Boulevard in Akron.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. Then, the event will kick off from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Speakers in attendance will include elected officials, superintendents, education labor leaders and school board members.