'Put the guns down' — Elyria mayor has message after 2 teens charged in shooting death of 14-year-old boy

ELYRIA, Ohio — More than a month after a 14-year-old boy was shot to death in his own bed, police in Elyria announced the arrests of two young people in the case.

Elyria’s mayor Frank Whitfield held a news conference with police at city hall.

Tara Morgan Elyria news conference on the suspects arrested for the shooting death of Shayne Edwards

Police said detectives from their department and Lorain police made the two arrests last Friday in the September shooting death of Shayne Edwards Jr.

A 16-year-old boy was taken into custody along with an 18-year-old man, identified as Jose Antonio Campos.

Lorain County Sheriff's Office Jose Antonio Campos

Both suspects are from Lorain.

The 16-year-old is facing charges for murder, felonious assault and discharging a gun into a house among other charges.

Juvenile court records revealed the charges in his case have criminal gang and drive-by shooting specifications.

Campos is charged with complicity of murder and felonious assault.

"It's sad to see a 14-year-old life being taken and a 16-year-old life being ruined, and we have to do what we can as a society to change that,” said Elyria Mayor Frank Whitfield.

Shayne Edwards Jr. was a freshman at Elyria High School.

His life was cut short on Sept. 12, just hours before a new school day, when bullets came through his family’s house.

"Shayne was 14 years old laying in bed and that kind of launched this investigation,” said Elyria Police Lt. Bill Lance.

Police would only say at the time of the shooting there was evidence of gunshots toward the house on 3rd Street, where a memorial for Shayne now stands.

Tara Morgan A memorial for Shayne Edwards

During the news conference, police would not discuss a motive or any other specific case details.

The youngest suspect remains in juvenile detention.

Campos bonded out of jail after he saw a judge Monday.

Mayor Whitfield had a message for young people.

"Put the guns down, leave the guns alone, as adults we have a responsibility to and that we failed our young people in our responsibility to get guns off the street,” said Whitfield.

The city says Shayne's mother, who attended the news conference, wanted to express her appreciation for the police department and wanted to be present in Shayne's honor.

The mayor says they’re now in talks with the grassroots movement, Moms Demand Action.

He thanked Shayne’s mother for her patience as the police investigated this case.

"I know it has not been easy,” said Whitfield.

And her willingness to turn her pain into a passion for Shayne’s legacy.

"She's an exceptionally strong woman as she's dealing with this pain and part of our conversation has been okay. She wants to make a difference so other mothers don't feel this pain,” said Whitfield.

