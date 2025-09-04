Quiet Carnival to creates fun, inclusive space for children with autism

MACEDONIA — Carnivals are a tradition for many families.

But Sarah Kovit Hanna, the executive director of The Positivity Spectrum, has created a carnival specifically for children with autism and sensory sensitivities.

"I'm really hoping to see families that might not normally bring their whole family to an event have both their neurotypical and their neurodivergent children at the carnival and just be able to come make a fun family memory for the day,” Kovit Hanna said.

The inaugural Quiet Carnival is scheduled for Sept. 15 at Boliantz Stadium at Nordonia High School from 1 to 4 p.m.

Kovit Hanna said traditional carnivals can be tough because of all the flashing lights, noisy games and rides, and big crowds.

While the Quiet Carnival will have games, fair food, photo booths, face painting and more, adjustments will be made.

“When we say something is sensory sensitive, we mean we're going as far as using electricity for the inflatable so that we don't have to run generators. That would be loud,” Kovit Hanna said. “We have worked very hard with our carnival vendors to pick games that are fun. Games that are developmentally appropriate. We've really taken it down to the most basic level of what we can do. We're going to have the Summit County Inclusioneers bus there. So there's going to be a sensory sensitive space for families. We intentionally plotted out the location of all of the different events to also make sure that there is space and ability for families to take a break if they need to."

Admission to the carnival is $5 per person. Once inside, tickets can be purchased for certain activities.

Proceeds will support The Positivity Spectrum, the nonprofit Kovit Hanna founded to provide activities and resources for children with autism and their families.

I’ve spoken with Hanna previously about issues affecting education and children with autism.

I also reported on the launch of her nonprofit's free legal aid clinic, which offers educational and other support services.

