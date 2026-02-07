Ready to transform your neighborhood park?

AKRON — The City of Akron and the Akron Parks Collaborative (APC) have officially opened registration for the 2026 Akron Parks Challenge, inviting residents, organizations, and community champions to help shape the future of their neighborhood parks. Registration is open now through Feb. 23.

The Akron Parks Challenge empowers Akronites to take the lead in improving their local parks by offering communities the opportunity to guide $150,000 in capital improvements for one selected neighborhood park. The program centers community voices, ensuring park improvements reflect the needs, ideas, and priorities of the people who use them most.

"A lot will be new playgrounds, a lot of focus on children in the neighborhood. But also places to sit, colorful, vibrant seating areas designed by residents themselves. We've been able to work with local companies like Hazel Tree to design seating that really fits what the community wants. We've had new pavilions, new places to grill, gaga pits are a big thing," said APC Executive Director Bridget Ambrisco

This year’s registration process is designed to be simple and accessible. Interested participants only need to register with their name, email address, and the name of the park they would like to help improve. After registration closes, APC will coordinate information sessions and workshops to help participants form park friends groups and complete their applications. Full applications will be due by April 6.

"This program focuses on our neighborhoods. Quality, well-maintained neighborhood parks are crucial for safety and community vibrancy,” said Akron Mayor Shammas Malik. “We are putting community-led design and decision-making at the core of park improvements, which leads to more active, vibrant spaces and stronger communities.”

Ambrisco emphasized the community commitment behind the challenge.

"It is an intense process with results that reflect what the neighborhood wants. It wouldn’t happen without the time and talent that neighbors give to see the projects through to completion,” she said.

Now in its seventh cycle, the Akron Parks Challenge began in 2018 through a partnership between the City of Akron, Akron Parks Collaborative, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, and the Ohio & Erie Canalway Coalition. Since its launch, 14 neighborhood parks have been improved or are currently in progress through the program, representing a total investment of $4,168,668 from the City and funding partners.

Residents interested in registering for the 2026 Akron Parks Challenge or learning more about the program can do so here before the Feb. 23 deadline.