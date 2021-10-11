Red Cross urging public to donate blood as it enters third week of emergency blood and platelet shortage

CLEVELAND — The American Red Cross of the Northern Ohio Region is asking for blood donations to help those battling cancer and other serious conditions. The Red Cross said the emergency blood and platelet shortage has caused the blood supply to drop to the lowest post-summer level in at least six years.

Due to the delta variant and an uptick of coronavirus cases, hospitals are experiencing blood shortages. The Red Cross said because October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, it's reminding everyone that there’s a critical need for blood while undergoing treatment. Nearly 25% of the blood supply is used by cancer patients.

Donors of all blood types – especially type O- are encouraged to make an appointment.

Donors are asked to make an appointment at their nearest center by calling 1-800-733-2767 or online at RedCrossBlood.org.

