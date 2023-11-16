Report: Former state Rep. Bob Young accepts plea

Former state Rep. Bob Young accepted a plea deal Thursday that would avoid jail time for his domestic violence conviction and other misdemeanor charges, according to our media partners at the Canton Repository.
Young pleaded guilty to three counts of violating a protection order, according to the Canton Rep. He was sentenced to one year of probation and no jail time.
