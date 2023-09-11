Report: Tristan Thompson finalizing deal with Cleveland Cavaliers

A familiar face will soon don a Cavs jersey again, as Tristan Thompson is finalizing a deal with the team, according to Shams Charania.

Thompson, 32, was a first-round pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, selected by the Cavs. He spent nine seasons in Cleveland and was part of the historic 2016 team that won the NBA title that year.

He left in 2020 for the Boston Celtics and was later traded to the Sacramento Kings and then the Indiana Pacers.

C/F Tristan Thompson is finalizing a deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, CEO of Klutch Sports Rich Paul told @TheAthletic @Stadium. Thompson is set to return to Cleveland where he was part of 2016 NBA title, four Finals runs, now gives Cavs leadership and some frontcourt depth. pic.twitter.com/ayKEu3JOj1 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 11, 2023

He was signed by the Los Angeles Lakers back in April after being part of the Chicago Bulls for a season.

Over his career, Thompson has averaged 9.0 points per game and 8.4 rebounds.

RELATED Cavaliers Cavs thank Tristan Thompson as he departs to Celtics Camryn Justice

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 4

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.