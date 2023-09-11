Watch Now
Report: Tristan Thompson finalizing deal with Cleveland Cavaliers

Matt Slocum/AP
Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson plays during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Posted at 4:35 PM, Sep 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-11 16:35:53-04

A familiar face will soon don a Cavs jersey again, as Tristan Thompson is finalizing a deal with the team, according to Shams Charania.

Thompson, 32, was a first-round pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, selected by the Cavs. He spent nine seasons in Cleveland and was part of the historic 2016 team that won the NBA title that year.

He left in 2020 for the Boston Celtics and was later traded to the Sacramento Kings and then the Indiana Pacers.

He was signed by the Los Angeles Lakers back in April after being part of the Chicago Bulls for a season.

Over his career, Thompson has averaged 9.0 points per game and 8.4 rebounds.

