Residents hope for relief after EPA finds toxic gas in Mentor sewers

MENTOR, Ohio — For years, residents in a Mentor neighborhood say they’ve dealt with a horrific stench. An investigation by the Environmental Protection Agency and the Lake County Department of Utilities may finally bring some relief to the Woodhill neighborhood.

In the Woodhill subdivision, residents describe the recurring odor as unbearable — often comparing it to the smell of feces. Alan Rome remembers the very first time he caught a whiff.

“There was a visit where we had to call the realtor because the smell was so bad in the house, even in 1997,” said Rome.

Rome compares the odor to rotten eggs. Residents say the stench has come and gone for years, seeping into their homes and lingering in their streets.

“I thought it was sewer gases. At times, I had plumbers out to make sure that the seals on the toilets were correctly sealed,’ said Rome.

Residents took their complaints to the city, then the county, and eventually to the Environmental Protection Agency — which launched an investigation last year.

That investigation found hydrogen sulfide in the sewer system upstream from the subdivision.

“Well, it confirms what I thought, rotten egg smell is the hydrogen sulfide,” said Rome.

Case Western Reserve University chemistry professor Dr. John Protasiewicz tells News 5 that hydrogen sulfide is a molecule that can naturally be found in swamps, volcanoes, and even rotten eggs — but it is dangerous to inhale.

“Hydrogen sulfide is very toxic, and it's not good for you to take much of it, and even at low concentrations, can do bad things to you,” said Dr. Protasiewicz

The manufacturer downstream from the manhole where hydrogen sulfide was traced was issued a notice of violation by the EPA for unauthorized changes to its wastewater pretreatment system, which documents say was found to be in disrepair.

However, the EPA and the county say they are still investigating whether that company is the root cause of the odor.

“I’m hoping they continue to make progress on it. It would be nice to be able to say it's fixed,” said Rome.

In the meantime, the Lake County Utilities Department has installed odor-control scrubbers, increased chemical dosing to neutralize hydrogen sulfide, and begun twice-daily air monitoring in the neighborhood.

Residents say they’ve noticed a difference and are optimistic officials will get to the bottom of the stench.

“I would recommend they continue their efforts. It seems to be working, and i would not let up until everyone's happy,’ said Rome.

The EPA and Lake County officials say residents should report any time the smell returns or if strong odors reoccur.

