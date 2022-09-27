Residents in Wellington are asked to conserve water usage due to fire at water treatment facility

WELLINGTON, Ohio — Lorain county has issued a notice asking residents living in Wellington Village to conserve water usage until further notice.

Officials have confirmed that there has been a fire at the water treatment facility.

No further details have been provided.

