Residents offer feedback on proposed plan to cut parking on Medina's Public Square

MEDINA, Ohio — Nothing is set in stone when it comes to proposed changes on Medina’s Public Square.

But the community has a few suggestions rather than cutting parking spaces.

"Distracted driving is the worst thing here. Not cutting the parking,” said John Wittenauer, a Medina Resident.

Even on slower evenings, Medina’s Public Square is still full of life. That’s why people like John Wittenauer said it’s important to keep that energy, while also working to make the area more pedestrian-friendly.

"We have a lot of stuff going on, but it’s a great town. We just have to try and get our traffic moving better,” said Wittenauer.

As a truck driver, Wittenauer believes distracted driving is a big problem on Medina’s Public Square, so he feels this issue should be addressed first, rather than cutting parking spaces.

"A lot of Medina’s problems is people don’t follow the law. They block intersections when the lights are red, they cut people off. Obviously, there’s a big problem with phones,” said Wittenauer.

Other suggestions include rearranging parking on Medina’s Public Square and collaborating with different groups across the city and county that are trying to find ways to improve safety around the square.

"There’s a group that’s already there that’s been looking at these issues from an economic development perspective. We can invite residents and whoever else needs to be added to the conversation,” said Bethany Dentler, Medina County Economic Development Director.

Last week, News 5 told you about a proposed plan that could eliminate or modify more than a dozen parking spaces in some areas on Medina’s Public Square to improve safety.

Proposed plan could cut parking on Medina's Public Square to improve pedestrian safety

Now, Council President John Coyne said its future is up for discussion following Medina’s Streets and Sidewalks meeting on Monday.

"You just can’t throw things at the wall sort of speak and see if they stick. You have to think about how that’s going to impact everybody and if it makes sense to happen,” said Coyne.

As the city figures out its next steps, one local business hopes leaders will keep local businesses top of mind, while also prioritizing safety.

"We also need to figure out how to get services, food and garbage removal from all the properties on the square, and it needs to be looked at as a package. Not just one thing,” said the business owner.