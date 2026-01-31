Residents without heat, water after apartment complex fire in Mentor

The Red Cross is assisting residents after a fire broke out in a Mentor apartment complex Saturday morning.

At Park House Apartments, a fire broke out in the boiler room. The cause of the fire and estimated damages are unknown at this time.

The fire is under control; however, the building's 72 units are without heat and water amid below-freezing temperatures.

The Red Cross said it is working with the apartment management and community partners to assess the needs of those impacted.

No injuries were reported.