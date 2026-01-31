Residents without heat, water after apartment complex fire in Mentor

The Red Cross is assisting residents after a fire broke out in a Mentor apartment complex Saturday morning.
At Park House Apartments, a fire broke out in the boiler room. The cause of the fire and estimated damages are unknown at this time.
The fire is under control; however, the building's 72 units are without heat and water amid below-freezing temperatures.
The Red Cross said it is working with the apartment management and community partners to assess the needs of those impacted.
No injuries were reported.
We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.