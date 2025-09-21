Retro games and nostalgia take over the IX Center

CLEVELAND — Retro games and nostalgia from across all the decades filled the floor of the I-X Center for the Cleveland Gaming Classic.

The convention invites gamers of all ages to dress in costumes, shop from vendors, and play from dozens of games, including pinball machines, classic arcade, and computer games.

For a further nostalgic trip, several throwback rooms have been designed for guests, including an old Blockbuster, Pizza Hut, and bedrooms.

This is the ninth year for the Cleveland Gaming Classic. The show has grown from a gathering in organizer Tom Jenkins' basement to over 1,300 people attending the gaming classic. Now, he enjoys seeing the joy of nostalgia through others.

"When people come through the doors here and see that for the first time," he said. "It's just awesome. Then, they see the rooms we have set up and the arcade games, then they see the Atari 2600 they had. That ten seconds or 30 seconds is I think what people love."

Sunday is the final day of the Cleveland Gaming Classic. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are available here. Kids get in free with a paying adult.