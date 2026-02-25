Richland County mayor resigns after charged with voyeurism

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — After assault and voyeurism charges, Butler Mayor Wesley Dingus resigned from his position on Tuesday.

The charges were from two separate situations, the first one was from last summer when he allegedly ran down a man wanted by police with his car. And last week, on Feb. 19, Dingus was arrested on voyeurism charges.

Police say he was captured on camera in a minor’s bedroom with the underwear of an underage family member.

Tuesday, Dingus sent out a statement announcing his resignation. The letter was read aloud at a special meeting held by Butler Village Council.

The statement read:

“Effective immediately I Wesley Dingus resigns as Village of Butler Mayor not under stress but under duress.”

It was a unanimous vote accepting the resignation; Council President Eric Tron will take over the mayor’s role for now.

"I’m just happy that the villagers showed up and they could hear how things worked and see that things have a process to go through, because we can’t just make decisions when people want them,” said Tron.

During the subdued meeting, a few villagers took the stand asking questions or requesting Dingus be removed from other local organizations. Villager Jermey Weikle asked council to remove Dingus as a board member for the New Community Authority.

The NCA has been making decisions for the 270 homes being built on the village's old ski resort.

"I don’t like how this makes our community look, and I don't think he should be involved in anything that Butler has to do with right now,” said Weikle.

Dingus has pleaded not guilty to both cases.

"I have mixed feelings about everything, but I’m just happy that things turned out the way they did, as far as how it went tonight. I think everybody's kind of relieved the mayor resigned,” said Tron.

Tron has until the next council meeting on March 3 to decide if he wants to be sworn in as mayor until 2027 or keep his position as council president while performing mayoral duties until the town elects a new mayor.