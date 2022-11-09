Richmond Heights Police care for emaciated dog found in woods near airport

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Richmond Heights Police responded to a call regarding a pit bull lying near a creek in the woods near the Cuyahoga County airport, according to police.

The call came after a resident found the emaciated animal while walking his own dog in the woods.

Dashcam video show officers bringing the animal, who was weak and barely able to stand, back to their police car.

"It just kind of showed the heart and character of the police officers here. You know, they care about our two-legged customers and they care about our four-legged customers, you know, and our furry friends. So they did a great job. It was special. You know?," said Richmond Heights Police Chief Thomas Wetzel.

The pup is now being cared for by veterinarians at the VCA Animal Hospital in Warrensville Heights. He was not microchipped and it is unclear if the animal has an owner, police said.

