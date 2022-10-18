Rittman Police looking for cemetery trees thief

RITTMAN, Ohio — Around a dozen trees were recently stolen from the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery and Rittman Police are looking for the culprit.

Police are asking for help with the case.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Officers Derek Miller or Chance Sigler at 330-327-1551.

